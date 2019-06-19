17-year-old seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and car in Waltham on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 557 Main St. found the motorcyclist, a 17-year-old Waltham resident, suffering from serious injuries, according to Waltham police.

He was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital before being transferred to a Boston-area hospital.

The car driver, a 52-year-old Roslindale woman, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

