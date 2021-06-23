PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The housing market is hot right now and one tiny cottage is selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars on Cape Cod.

A 170-square-foot studio cottage in Provincetown has been listed on Redfin for $350,000, which breaks down to $2,059 per square foot.

The tiny home features a kitchen area, a sleeping loft, and an outdoor shower.

It is located five cottages away from the beach.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)