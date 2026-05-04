AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-month-old child fell 10 to 12 feet out of a townhouse window in Ayer Monday, according to fire officials.

First responders said the child was alert and responsive, and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Neighbors said they did not see the incident, but they heard the mother scream and rush outside to the boy’s aid.

“I just heard her scream ‘oh my God,'” a neighbor said. “I’m sick to my stomach, he’s a little baby. I hope he’s okay I’m praying for him.”

Ayer fire officials told 7NEWS they believe the child will be okay.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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