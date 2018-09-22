18-month-old found unharmed, alone at a Target in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Easton are investigating after a toddler appeared to be abandoned at a Target in Easton on Saturday.

Police responding about 1 p.m. say the male child, approximately 18 months old, was unattended in a shopping cart in the Target parking lot at 41 Robert Drive.

The child appeared unharmed, but was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for further evaluation, according to police.

Witnesses told police the child was accompanied by two adult females and two adult males while in the store.

Video surveillance showed the individuals leaving the area in a Toyota SUV with Maine plates.

A man contacted police about 2:07 p.m. saying he left the child accidentally.

The incident is under investigation.

