ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem following a car chase through three states earlier this month is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is being held on $1 million bail pending his arraignment in Orange District Court, Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced.

He faces several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, assault and battery upon a police officer, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

Le fled a traffic stop on Oct. 19, which triggered a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street just before 2 p.m., according to state police.

He then got out of his car and allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck and arm.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where his condition was reported as stable following surgery.

Police say Le was shot once in the torso by the trooper and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital Friday and placed into the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the DA’s office said.

Le was involved in a motor vehicle crash around 12 p.m. in Walpole, New Hampshire, according to a preliminary investigation.

In the immediate aftermath of that crash, he allegedly carjacked the vehicle of the other driver involved in the crash, a silver Toyota Camry, before fleeing in that vehicle into Vermont and then down Route 91 south in Massachusetts, according to police.

Police say they located Le driving the Camry he carjacked and pursued him.

Officials described the trooper as a 12-year veteran of the department, who is assigned to the Athol Barracks. He has a wife and children.

