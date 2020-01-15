18-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Mattapan was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester over the weekend, police said.

Daventy Walker will be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court in connection with the shooting in the area of 51 Washington St. on Saturday that claimed the life of 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd and left another man injured.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)