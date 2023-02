HOLLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver was flown to the hospital after a crash in Holland Sunday morning.

The crash took place around 11:15 a.m. near 90 Sturbridge Road. Police say the teenager was ejected from the vehicle and was conscious when they arrived.

The driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)