FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police confirmed Tuesday that an 18-year-old from Connecticut died after falling while paddle-boarding on Jenkins Pond Monday.

Officials responded to the pond just before 6 p.m.

“Falmouth Fire and Rescue deployed a boat, extracted the victim from the water, and immediately began life-saving measures,” officials said in a statement. “The victim, an 18-year-old male from Connecticut, was transported to Falmouth Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

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