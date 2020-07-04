18-year-old in custody following stabbing incident in Montague

MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is in police custody following a stabbing incident in Montague on Friday, officials said.

The suspect, Elijah Michonski, allegedly entered a home on Randall Road around 6 p.m. and stabbed two of his relatives, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Both victims were taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times for life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Michonski was arrested after police say he stole the victim’s car in an attempt to flee the scene.

He is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday on two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of home invasion, breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony and motor vehicle larceny, the district attorney said.

