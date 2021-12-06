LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Lawrence man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night in Lawrence, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 30 Crosby St. around 8 p.m. found Jeffrey Ruiz, 21, of Lowell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Josef Guillen, of Lawrence, is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)