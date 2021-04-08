PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Massachusetts man died in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Pawtucket, Rhode Island Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the highway in the area of Exit 27 just before 6 a.m. learned that a Toyota Scion driven by Osman Eduardo Lopez-Enriquez, of Attleboro, Mass. was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered left, struck the jersey barrier in the center median, and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Lopez-Enriquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police Lincoln Woods Barracks at (401) 444-1100.

