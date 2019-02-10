19-year-old wanted in connection with Spencer brawl captured after manhunt

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a brawl in Spencer on Sunday.

Rasheem Rosa, of Worcester, was arrested in Sutton following a manhunt that was launched after he ran into the woods while possibly armed with a three-foot sword, according to Spencer police.

At the time of his arrest, Rosa was found with a 17-year-old juvenile whose custody was the subject of the fight.

The incident remains under investigation.

Update: Rasheem Rosa 19 has been located and arrested in Sutton. He was found with the same 17 year old juvenile who ran away after being returned to her guardian yesterday. SPD case is still under investigation pic.twitter.com/49lO2JPM0X — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) February 11, 2019

