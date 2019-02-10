19-year-old wanted in connection with Spencer brawl captured after manhunt

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a brawl in Spencer on Sunday.
Rasheem Rosa, of Worcester, was arrested in Sutton following a manhunt that was launched after he ran into the woods while possibly armed with a three-foot sword, according to Spencer police.
At the time of his arrest, Rosa was found with a 17-year-old juvenile whose custody was the subject of the fight.
The incident remains under investigation.
