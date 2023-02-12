BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sebago Family Trust of Newton has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Jeffrey M. Brown, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms located at 1001 Pleasant St. in Bridgewater. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

