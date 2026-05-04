SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people arrested in connection with a home invasion over the weekend appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Derek Matarazzo, 36, of Middleton, and Timothy Gregory, 55, of Boston, are accused of a home invasion on Oakwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. They both pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors requested that the two men remain in custody. They revealed details about the invasion that included shots being fired, but somehow no one was hurt.

“There is a mention of surveillance video of the home that was broken into and the bedroom in which items were taken,” a prosecutor said. “There is video from inside the home as well.”

A criminal complaint indicates a safe with money was taken.

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