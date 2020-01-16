2 accused of trafficking cocaine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a woman were arrested in Gloucester Wednesday afternoon after officers uncovered cocaine and ecstasy during an undercover surveillance operation.

Ralph Clerge, 23, of Lynn and Aminata Bajinka, 23, of Chelsea were arrested around 3:30 p.m. during an undercover operation at the State Fish Pier off Parker Street, according to police.

An investigation uncovered 21 grams of cocaine, nine ecstasy pills and $887.

A locked safe was discovered in the suspects’ vehicle and another $1,000 was found inside.

Clerge and Bajinka are due to face a judge on trafficking, distribution and possession charges.

