2 additional Mass. communities now considered high risk for coronavirus

(WHDH) — Two more Massachusetts communities have been named high risk for the coronavirus, while three others were downgraded to a moderate risk.

The Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Framingham and Sutton are now considered to be high risk for COVID-19 after they each reported an average daily case rate of more than 8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

The City of Framingham had a positivity rate of 2.78 percent with 100 positive tests between Aug. 9 and 22, DPH reported.

The Town of Sutton saw a positivity rate of 2.4 percent with 10 positive tests over the same time period, DPH added.

The two communities join Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere and Winthrop.

Lynn had the highest positivity rate over the 14-day span at 6.08 percent, followed closely by Chelsea at 6.07 percent, DPH said.

Salem, Saugus and South Hadley were previously considered high-risk communities but they have since been moved into the moderate-risk category after reporting an average daily case rate of 4 to 8 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

