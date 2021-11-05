NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled an apartment building fire in North Attleboro late Thursday night.

Crews responded to a reported fire on Washington Street before 11 p.m.

The fire chief says two apartments that are located on the second and third floors are uninhabitable.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

