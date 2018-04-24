HYANNIS, MA (WHDH) — Police are searching for multiple suspects following an armed robbery in Hyannis.

Officers responded to Cape Crossroads Condominium Complex on Bearse’s Way Sunday at 6 p.m., where they were met with a man from South Yarmouth, who alleged he had been robbed at gun point by an acquaintance.

The victim had been driven to the complex by three acquaintances and a man he did not know, police said. The five people planned on buying narcotics from another unknown individual, investigators added.

Officials identified the known acquaintances as 25-year-old Zachary Enos, of Truro, 21-year-old Noah Enos, of Brewster and 19-year-old Taylor Holm, of Harwich.

Zachary Enos allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband during the transaction and pointed it at the victim while demanding money and the victim’s cellphone, police said. He took $320 in cash from the victim and broke his phone by throwing it onto the pavement, police added.

The four suspects fled the scene and reportedly left the victim alone in the parking lot.

Troopers located the involved car at Cumberland Farms in Dennis on Route 134, which was occupied by Noah Enos and Holm. Officers arrested them for the offense of accessories after the fact.

Zachary Enos remains at-large and may be armed, police said. A warrant is out for his arrest for the charges of armed robbery, injury to property and intimidation of a witness.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 508-775-0387.

