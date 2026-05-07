BOSTON (WHDH) - A young girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester Wednesday night, according to Boston police.

Police responded to 129 Milton Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. and said they found a “female juvenile” victim with a gunshot wound. Police have not released her age at this time.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Boston police said homicide detectives are on the scene due to the victim’s age and severity of injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)