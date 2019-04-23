2 arrested after police operation in Dorchester leads to recovery of illegal rifle, shotgun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy are facing weapons charges after police say they found two illegal guns in their Dorchester home on Monday.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force and a Boston Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at 6 Michigan Ave. about 5 a.m. and arrested both suspects after allegedly finding a Marlin Firearms Model 9 rifle, a 12-gauge Mossberg 500A shotgun, and loose ammo.

The woman and boy, whose names were not released, have since been arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The woman was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The 16-year-old was charged with delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of ammunition.

