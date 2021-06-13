BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after police recovered a firearm during a follow-up investigation concerning an unrelated incident in the Dorchester, the Boston Police Department announced.

Algier Griffeth, 25, and Amaree Williams, 18, were arrested after a sergeant in the area of 12 East Street in Dorchester saw Williams trying to conceal an unidentified object in his right pants pocket while talking to the men about a recent, unrelated incident. When the sergeant turned his attention to Williams, the man retreated into the residence and fled up the stairs to the second floor. Suspecting Williams may have a weapon, the sergeant ran after him and performed a pat frisk, immediately detecting a semi-automatic handgun in his pants pocket.

As the sergeant tried to arrest Williams, Griffeth reportedly appeared behind him, spewing profanities and spitting on his face and shoulder. Numerous patrol officers arrived seconds later and placed both men under arrest.

Officers recovered a 9mm Taurus Millenium handgun and a loaded magazine from Williams, according to the Boston Police Department.

Williams faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Griffeth faces a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

Both men will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

