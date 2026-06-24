DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Officers with the Danville Police Department were dispatched to a home on Beatrice Street for a reported home invasion around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“A 12-year-old juvenile was home alone on a video chat with his friend when three men with black masks armed with baseball bats broke through his front door,” police said in a statement. “The juvenile’s friend quickly called 911. The men were attempting to locate the juvenile’s father and threatened serious bodily injury to the juvenile’s father.”

Officials arriving on scene set a perimeter and searched the area with the assistance of K9 Officer Capsalis and his partner, K9 Crue.

After the search of the area proved fruitless, a trace initiated by K9 Crue led officers from the crime scene to the another nearby residence. Officers interviewed the tenant of that home, identified as Nathan Wilder, who denied involvement.

“Through the course of the investigation, Officer Wilson learned that the original caller had just heard from some other friends that one of the suspects had just bragged about the burglary,” police said. “It was determined that Nathan Wilder, John Wilder, and a juvenile were identified as the suspects.”

Police said John Wilder admitted to breaking into the home on Beatrice Street, identifying Nathan Wilder and the juvenile as his accomplices.

“Officers were able to locate three baseball bats, two ski masks, and a few articles of clothing used in the crime,” police said. “All items were seized as evidence.”

The juvenile suspect was released to a parent and the other two were arrested.

John Wilder was charged with burglary with a weapon, criminal threat with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Nathan Wilder was charged with burglary with a weapon and criminal threat with a deadly weapon.

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