CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — Police say two people were arrested during a “disturbance” outside Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee’s home, where protesters were rallying against the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The two people arrested Friday night were charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest, Rhode Island State Police said. Police did not provide further details about the disturbance or the reason for the arrests.

McKee announced in August that all health care workers would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WJAR reports that protesters carrying signs and chanting “freedom, not force” marched for over a mile to McKee’s Cumberland home.

