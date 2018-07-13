2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after fentanyl, pills, cash found in Dorchester apartment

Fentanyl, pills and cash recovered during a drug operation in Boston early Friday morning. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston residents are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found about 30 grams of fentanyl and 599 Oxycodone pills while executing an early morning search warrant in Dorchester, police said.

Barbara Delgado-Ocasio, 48, and Jose Rivera, 28, both of Dorchester, were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Friday by drug officers executing a search warrant at 99 Lawrence Ave.

A search of their apartment uncovered $8,573 dollars in cash, about 30 grams of fentanyl, 599 Oxycodone pills, multiple blenders, a scale, and a cutting agent, police said.

Two minors were home when officers, assisted by a Boston Police Department SWAT team, entered the apartment.

Delgado-Ocasio and Rivera were both expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

