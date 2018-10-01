2 Boston men accused of refusing to leave Cambridge skate park facing trespassing charges

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested two Boston men on trespassing charges after refusing to leave a state-owned skate park in Cambridge on Sunday, officials said.

A trooper making a routine check of Lynch Skate Park about 8:26 p.m. spotted numerous people still in the skate park well after dark in violation of the park’s closing time, which is dusk, according to a sign hanging nearby, according to state police.

Despite making numerous requests for the skaters to leave, both from his cruiser and in person, the trooper arrested Derek Hanlon, 27, on a trespassing charge after he allegedly refused to leave and resisted arrest as more than a dozen other people looked on.

A second man, Askia Burns, 24, was arrested shortly after for saying he was going to return to skating as soon as police left.

Both men were released on $40 bail and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court.

