2 Brockton men charged with burglarizing Weymouth home

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton men are facing charges in connection with a burglary that occurred in Weymouth on Sunday.

Police responding to an Avalon Ledges residence where a homeowner reported seeing two people in his home on his security system about 10:07 p.m. say they found the front door had been pried open and the apartment burglarized.

Officers nearby attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of a red Honda sedan that was leaving Avalon Ledges for motor vehicle violations when officers say the Honda, driven by Roodler Jean-Baptiste, 25, with Nelito Mapp-Monteiro, 24, in the passenger seat, fled the scene.

While driving southbound on Route 3, police say Mapp-Monteiro threw debit and credit cards belonging to one of the burglary victims’ out of the passenger window.

With assistance from state police, stop sticks were used to deflate the Honda’s tires and the vehicle came to a stop. Police then arrested Jean-Baptiste and Mapp-Monteiro.

Police recovered a metal crowbar from Mapp-Monteiro’s waistband, as well as a metal safe from the vehicle.

After securing a search warrant, police found about 50 grams of fentanyl and $10,000 cash inside the safe.

Jean-Baptiste and Mapp-Monteiro are charged with unarmed burglary, larceny from a building, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools.

Jean-Baptiste was also charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license-subsequent offense, failure to stop for a red light, no inspection sticker, and a headlight violation.

Both suspects were arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday. They face additional charges due to evidence located in the safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

