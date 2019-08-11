2 Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming after confirmed shark sightings

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cape Cod beaches were closed to swimming for an hour on Sunday after two confirmed white shark sightings.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, the first confirmed shark sighting occurred at 10 a.m. 15 yards offshore of Nauset Beach.

That sighting prompted the closure of the beach for an hour.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, a second confirmed shark sighting occurred at 11:05 a.m. when Spotter planes reported a shark off of Coast Guard Beach.

That sighting prompted the closure of the beach for an hour.

