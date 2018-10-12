2-car crash shuts down I-495 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving two vehicles has shut down a stretch of Interstate 495 in Littleton Friday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 30 found a sedan wedged under an SUV around 2:50 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The left two lanes of the highway have been closed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#MAtraffic Crash, I-495 NB prior to x.30 in #Littleton. Left two lanes closed. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/3NzQuQZ9N5 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 12, 2018

