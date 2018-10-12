2-car crash shuts down I-495 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving two vehicles has shut down a stretch of Interstate 495 in Littleton Friday afternoon.
Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 30 found a sedan wedged under an SUV around 2:50 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.
The left two lanes of the highway have been closed.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
