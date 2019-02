TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars were damaged after going up in flames in Taunton Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to the area of 101 Industrial Dr. witnessed the fire spread from one parked car to another, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)