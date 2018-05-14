2 charged with cocaine trafficking in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Springfield residents are facing cocaine trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Greenfield uncovered 37 grams of cocaine, state police said.

Aaron B. Belcher, 38, and Raven S. Sullivan, 21, were arrested about 11:48 p.m. Saturday after a trooper conducting a traffic stop on I-91 northbound in Greenfield found the drugs in the car they were traveling in, state police said.

Both Belcher and Sullivan were arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to violate a drug law, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

They were ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending their arraignment Monday in Greenfield District Court.

