2 charged with stabbing man during armed robbery in NH

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after robbing a person and stabbing him in Somersworth, New Hampshire Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance at the Canal Street Apartments at 1:30 a.m. found a man who had been stabbed during a robbery, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, police charged Shania Bergeron, 21, of Dover, with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and Jake Hagy, 28, of Dover, with armed robbery, first degree assault and possession of burglarious tools. They will be arraigned Monday in Strafford Superior Court.

