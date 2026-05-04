MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children and one adult were hurt after a tree snapped and toppled onto playground equipment at a school in Melrose Monday afternoon, police said.

Melrose police responded to the Winthrop Elementary School in Melrose just before 3 p.m. after a massive tree fell onto the playground.

The Melrose Mayor’s Office said two children and one adult were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

School officials said they sent out an email alert to parents saying there had been an accident on the playground, and several children witnessed the incident.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Melrose police are investigating.

The school playground is off limits at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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