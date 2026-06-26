HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children were seriously hurt after they were involved in a collision with a bus in Haverhill Thursday afternoon, police said.

Haverhill police said they responded to the intersection of Portland Street and 5th Avenue just before 4 p.m. following a report of a collision involving a bus and two children who were riding a motorized scooter.

Police said both girls sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Nick Mello was at a park nearby with his son when he saw the crash happen. He said he ran over to help the girls as the bus driver called 911.

“All of a sudden I see this one scooter with two girls on it flying down the street, and as it’s coming, the bus is coming, and it just smashed right into it, both of them, face first, head first,” Mello said. “It was traumatic, I’m still trying to go through it. Yeah, I can still hear her screaming for help.”

The bus involved in the crash was a Community Action, Inc. Head Start school bus. In a statement, the nonprofit wrote, “A Community Action, Inc. Head Start school bus was involved in an accident this afternoon. While we are not able to provide information regarding those involved, we are closely monitoring the situation. Safety in our program is always our paramount concern. CAI will be as transparent as possible as we navigate this difficult situation.”

“It was rough, it was really rough. I feel bad. I hope that they’re okay, I hope that everything will be alright,” Mello said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at (978) 373-1212.

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