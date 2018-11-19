2 dead, 1 injured in Jamaica Plain double shooting, stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting and stabbing in an apartment building in Jamaica Plain on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 60 Bickford St. about 5:45 p.m. found two gunshot victims and a person suffering from stab wounds inside a common area of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, according to the Boston Police Department.

A man and a woman in her 30s were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Police have not released their names.

A third victim, whose name was also not released, remained hospitalized late Monday night.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross said investigators “believe that all parties are known to each other.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

