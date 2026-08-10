MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a multi-car crash in Marlboro Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police announced.

Marlboro Fire and EMS, along with state troopers assigned to the Holden Barracks, responded to a “serious” multi-car crash on Interstate 290 (I-290) eastbound at approximately 3:22 p.m.

The crash left debris scattered all over the area and prompted the closure of part of I-290 eastbound, according to the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Department of Transporatation (MassDOT).

MassDOT said I-290 eastbound is closed at exit 30 (Solomon Pond Road) as crews work to clean up the area. Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, showing one car smashed and debris scattered all over the highway.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at this time. MassDOT is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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