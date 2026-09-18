BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Route 6A in Brewster Thursday night.

Police say the crash happened around 9:34 p.m. at 3460 Route 6A. A 24-year-old woman from one of the cars died in the collision, and a 38-year-old man in the other car died after being taken to the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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