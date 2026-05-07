LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Help is being offered to more than two dozen people who lost their homes to fast-moving flames in Lowell Tuesday.

The fires started at a four-family home on Bridge Street; strong winds spread the embers, igniting six homes over four blocks.

The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Project Kompass are now providing housing, food, and other essentials to those families.

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