2 drivers arraigned in crash that claimed lives of Needham High School students

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman charged in connection with a crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School Students earlier this year pleaded not guilty Wednesday to negligent motor vehicle homicide charges.

Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, and Robert Berry, 65, of Needham, were arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court after Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17, were struck and killed on Feb. 10 while crossing the street outside their school.

Antoine-Guiteau and Berry were driving separate cars when the girls were killed shortly before 6:30 p.m.

At the time of the crash, Antoine-Guiteau was not wearing the glasses she needed and mistook one of the victims for a bag of trash before running her over, according to prosecutors.

Berry initially struck both victims and got out of his car when Antoine-Guiteau passed him and drove over Newfield without stopping, prosecutors said.

“Everyday I pray for all those affected by this tragic accident,” Berry told reporters after the arraignment.

Antoine-Guiteau declined to comment on the crash as she left the court surrounded by supporters. Milot Thibauld, a member of her church, says it all was an accident.

“That was an accident,” he said of the crash. “Didn’t mean to do that but it happened.”

Both suspects were released on personal recognizance. They were also ordered not to drive and to stay away from the victims’ families.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)