CARVER, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials in Carver responded to a head-on collision that resulted in serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

Police say a Nissan Maxima had crossed over the center line and collided with a Lexus SUV on Tremont Street.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital, and the other was transported by medical helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities identified the driver of the Nissan as 54-year-old Wareham woman. The driver of the Lexus has been identified as a 65-year-old Carver woman. Additional information regarding their identities has not been released at this time.

Tremont Street was closed for an hour and 45 minutes due to the crash.

Police are investigating the crash.

