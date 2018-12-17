2 Easton police officers on leave amid investigation into officer-involved shooting

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Easton police officers who shot at a man involved in a crash Sunday afternoon are on paid administrative leave as an investigation into the incident gets underway, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity on Bay Road about 2 p.m. spoke with a homeowner who said a man had just walked up to their house and knocked on their door, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

The man, whose name was not released, sped away as officers arrived at speeds of up to 60 mph before crashing into another car at the intersection of Bay and Allen roads, Sullivan said. The officers reportedly monitored the man but did not initiate a pursuit.

A woman who had just pulled into her driveway ran over thinking the driver needed help following the crash.

“She was gonna call 911 and then as he’s walking up towards her, he pulled a gun out of his belt,” a neighbor, who did not want to be shown on camera, told 7News.

The two officers who believed the man pointed what appeared to be a gun opened fire, Sullivan said.

“Fearing for their safety, the officers drew their firearms and fired at the subject and hit him at least one time,” he added.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Easton police and the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

