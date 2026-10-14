ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two adults and one cat were found dead at a home in Attleboro Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Attleboro Police and Fire responded to the home on Andover Avenue at approximately 11:28 a.m. after a health aide requested a health and welfare check. After attempts to contact anyone inside were unsuccessful, first responders forced entry into the home where they located an elderly man and an elderly woman dead. Investigators also found a dead cat inside the home, according to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney and Attleboro Fire Chief Chief Scott T. Lachance.

Investigators said they found evidence of a “significant fire” inside the home.

The identities of those found dead have not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident was non-suspicious.

The causes of the deaths and the fire remain under investigation by the Attleboro Police and Fire Departments, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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