2 facing drug, weapons charges after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Springfield, police say.

After pulling over a white Nissan Altima that had a suspended registration, police determined the passenger, Jose Rivera, 41, of Holyoke, had a warrant for his arrest, according to state police.

Police informed the operator of the vehicle, Eivan Santiago, 19, of Chicopee, the car would need to be towed due to a suspended registration.

After a search of the vehicle, police located a black Glock 19 pistol equipped with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with 22 rounds, and neither of the men possessed a license to carry firearms, according to police.

Officers also located a bag containing nearly 1,800 various prescription pills, none of which either man had a prescription for, police say.

Rivera and Santiago were expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday, charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a Class E drug, possession of a Class E drug with the intent to distribute, and carrying a loaded firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)