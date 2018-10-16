2 firefighters, 1 resident hospitalized after raging blaze reduces Lynn home to blackened rubble

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters and one resident were hospitalized after a home in Lynn was reduced to blackened rubble by a raging multi-alarm blaze that broke out Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to Tucker Street for a report of a fire around 10 a.m. found flames shooting from the front of the home, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

“Our crews had heavy fire showing when they arrived at the single-family structure,” Fire Chief Stephen Archer said. “Heavy fire at the front of the house extending up and inside the residence.”

Wild video of flames burning a home in #Lynn this morning on Tucker Street. @7News pic.twitter.com/bthf1zcWCd — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 16, 2018

A man who was home at the time of the fire managed to escape but was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution after overexerting themselves.

Archer said witnesses told firefighters that they heard an explosion and popping before an eruption of fire.

The blaze has since been knocked down. Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the home and charred remains.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

