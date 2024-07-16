NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Fire Rescue responded to a building fire early Tuesday morning that left 65 displaced and injured two firefighters.

Just before 2 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting a fire at 74 Bluestone Drive.

When authorities arrived, they “encountered smoke and fire showing from a 3-story occupied multi-unit apartment building”.

Several Nashua engine companies worked to fight the fire on the second floor, third floor, and attic while ladder companies “searched the building for occupants “searched the building for occupants and ventilated the roof with power saws”.

The fire was brought under control in one hour and all occupants were accounted for.

“The residence sustained extensive fire/smoke damage and will be uninhabitable,” the fire department said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.

