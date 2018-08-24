BOSTON (WHDH) - A house fire that broke out in Roslindale Friday morning left two firefighters hospitalized and six people displaced, officials said.

Flames broke out in the Clare Avenue home around 5 a.m., engulfing part of the one-and-a-half story building with a large addition in the rear.

The four adults and two children self-evacuated from the home after hearing their fire alarms go off, according to Deputy Chief Joseph Fleming.

“I just want to remind everybody to make sure their smoke detectors work because it can be a lifesaver,” he said.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced people with housing.

Two firefighters who sustained minor injuries were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The cause is under investigation.

