AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured in a blaze on Wright Road in Ayer Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters were called in from surrounding towns to help battle the large flames.

All the people who live in the home got out safely. Two firefighters are being treated for minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

