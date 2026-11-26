WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Four firefighters were sent to the hospital after their fire truck rolled over while responding to a burning home in Weymouth Thursday morning, according to the Weymouth Fire Department.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the crash, showing the fire truck making its way down Commercial Street at approximately 10 a.m. when it suddenly flipped onto its side, smashed into a tree, and spun around as it came to a stop. The crash caused the front window to shatter, and glass and firefighting equipment were scattered across the road.

Neighbors said they were home with their families for Thanksgiving when they heard the crash and rushed outside to help.

“The bang, what sounded like an explosion, and then I saw the truck start to tail. It flipped over and spun,” said Brendan Morris, who lives in the area. “It was crazy, it was just, I mean, one second I’m sitting on the couch watching TV, and next thing you know there’s a fire truck on its side across the street from my house. It’s just crazy how things can change.”

Weymouth Fire Chief Matthew Harding said of the four firefighters taken to the hospital, two suffered serious injuries, and two were taken to be evaluated.

“The one I saw, he looked pretty badly wounded. Hopefully he’s alright, and I saw a couple others get stretchered out,” Morris said.

Police shut down the road for more than an hour as crews worked to get the heavy truck back upright.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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