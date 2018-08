HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two members of the Haverhill Highway Department will be arraigned on narcotics charges on Thursday, officials said.

Three people, including the two city employees, were arrested about 8 a.m., Haverhill police said.

All three are expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court.

