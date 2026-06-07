WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from multiple communities were called to a multi-alarm house fire in Winthrop on Sunday that left two people hospitalized and four families displaced.

Crews responding to the fire on River Road found heavy flames ripping through the lower level of one home and spreading to another.

Two people, including a pregnant woman, were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Fire officials say an electric car parked between the two buildings caused the fire to spread.

Both homes are considered total losses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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