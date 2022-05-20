Two people were hospitalized and nine people were left without a home after flames tore through a multi-family home in Dorchester Friday.

Crews were called to the scene on Sargent Street, shortly before 4:00 p.m. where flames had spread through the 2-and-a-half-story building, according to a post on the Boston fire department’s Twitter page.

“The gentleman who lives there ran back in. I don’t know, I guess they have a cat and he ran back in,” one neighbor said. “So, we were able to get him out just as the flames were kicking up and then I brought him over here, dressed his wounds, cleaned his burns and then got him into an ambulance because I noticed he had some smoke inhalation.”

The two victims suffered only minor injuries. Crews were able to rescue the man’s cat.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

